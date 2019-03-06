Home

Harriet L. "Hart" Burgess

Harriet L. "Hart" Burgess Obituary
To my Wife- I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, all I have are memories and your pictures in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which Iâ€™ll never part. God has you in His keeping, and we have you in Our hearts. Love your Husband Blue, your Children Kelvin, Karen, Jordan and Daughter in law Tye, your Grandchildren, and your Brothers and Sisters. Happy Birthday!!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019
