Harriet L. Burgess

Harriet L. Burgess Obituary
As I visit your resting place upon this special day, once more I feel the sadness that will never go away. For every since you've been gone life has not been the same, yet it comforts me to know that one day we'll meet again. Until that day arrives I'll relive every memory of the happy times we shared together -you and I. For I miss you so very much words never could convey, the extent of joy that you brought to every single day. Love your husband Walter(Blue),your children Kelvin(Tye) and Jordan, grandchildren, Brothers and Sisters. Happy Blessed Birthday!!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2020
