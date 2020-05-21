Harriett C. Teshara
1937 - 2020
With her loving husband Joe by her side, Harriett C. Teshara passed from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Victoria "Vic" and Thomas "Cody" Jones. She was raised in the Lambert's Point section of Norfolk.

She was educated in the Norfolk Public School system and attended Booker T. Washington High School. Her loving ways led her to a long career in child development working at the Child Development Center of Tidewater and as the program coordinator at Norfolk Naval Station Child Care Center.

Harriett was predeceased by five brothers Thomas Jones Jr., William Jones, Isaac Jones, Judge Christopher Jones, and Derrick Jones; five sisters Ella Watson, Georgia Bullock, Thomasine Carter, Ursula Banks, and Hattie Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Joseph Teshara, Sr; daughter Joyce Teshara-Tartt (Kent), son Joseph Teshara, Jr. (Regina), daughter Annie Teshara; sisters Kay Jean Mack and Francena Nixon (George); brothers Edward Jones and Russell Jones (Gloria); two in-laws Lionel Bullock and Myrtle Jones; grandson Justin Teshara; bonus grandchildren Kendall Tartt, Taylor Tartt, and Litishia Salary; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Services are private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
You will truly be missed great auntie. Prayers goes out to the Jones family and Teshara family. Great Auntie will always be in mind body and spirit Love you all God Bless
Monique McIntyre
Family
May 20, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the family. Harriett was a beautiful person, even when she would babysit Elton my son. I remember the time she would come to Farm Fresh looking for apple fritters, we would talk for 30 to 45 minutes or until Joe would come and get her, we would laugh. Harriett Rest In Heaven, a job well done. You will be missed. From the Helen Ferguson and Family and Martha Brown and family
Helen Ferguson
Friend
May 20, 2020
Annie and Family,please know that we are holding your family in our hearts right now.Since the first time I met your mom 20+ years ago, she welcomed my family into her household. Your mom was a very special lady. Please know that we share in your grief and extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. May you find peace and comfort in knowing that your grief is shared by so many. Mrs. Harriett will be sorely missed. May God keep you in his embrace at this difficult time.
Love ,Richard,Katonga, Regis,and Kyra
Katonga Peacock
Friend
