With her loving husband Joe by her side, Harriett C. Teshara passed from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Victoria "Vic" and Thomas "Cody" Jones. She was raised in the Lambert's Point section of Norfolk.



She was educated in the Norfolk Public School system and attended Booker T. Washington High School. Her loving ways led her to a long career in child development working at the Child Development Center of Tidewater and as the program coordinator at Norfolk Naval Station Child Care Center.



Harriett was predeceased by five brothers Thomas Jones Jr., William Jones, Isaac Jones, Judge Christopher Jones, and Derrick Jones; five sisters Ella Watson, Georgia Bullock, Thomasine Carter, Ursula Banks, and Hattie Williams.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Joseph Teshara, Sr; daughter Joyce Teshara-Tartt (Kent), son Joseph Teshara, Jr. (Regina), daughter Annie Teshara; sisters Kay Jean Mack and Francena Nixon (George); brothers Edward Jones and Russell Jones (Gloria); two in-laws Lionel Bullock and Myrtle Jones; grandson Justin Teshara; bonus grandchildren Kendall Tartt, Taylor Tartt, and Litishia Salary; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.



Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Services are private.



