Harriett L. Edwards
Harriett L. Edwards left her kitchen for the last time on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. She was 93 years old.

Harriett was born and raised in Franklin, Virginia and moved to Suffolk, Virginia as a young adult.

She was employed by Planters, the Farmers Basket Factory (also known as The Butter Dish), and later retired as a domestic.

Harriett was dedicated to her family and loved to cook. She would help anyone she could and fed anyone who needed a meal or loved her cooking. Harriett was a long time active member of Metropolitan Baptist Church, where she loved to praise the Lord and worshiped well into her twilight years. She also enjoyed being a member of the Polly Armstrong Missionary Circle.

She was the wife of the late Johnnie F. Edwards, Sr. and mother of the late Barbara D. Edwards and Johnnie F. Edwards Jr (M,Ed.). She is survived by her daughter Rev. Dr. Lillian E. Faulk; grandchildren Keevin B. Edwards (MBA), Coley Faulk, III, Cordel L. Faulk (Esq), Yvette Brown (M.Ed.), Rev. Johnnie Edwards, III, and Janice Edwards; great grandchildren Keevana Edwards, Bailey Edwards, and Layla Brown; a daughter-in-law Barbara Edwards, June Edwards (wife of Keevin), Sgt. Robert Brown (husband of Yvette) and a host of nieces and nephews.

At the family's request, there will be a private graveside service and no viewing. She will be interred at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity, in her name. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
