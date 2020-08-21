On May 14, 2020, the Lord called home one of his Angels, Harriette Linnette Parham, she was 83. She was born to the late Melvin Lamb and Sarah Linnette Lamb on July 10, 1936, in Norfolk, Virginia. Harriette was a 1954 graduate of Booker T Washington High School. In high school, Harriette met her lifelong soul mate, her beloved husband, Howard V Parham Sr. Their union brought forth three beautiful children, Howard Jr. (deceased), LaVonna, and Heith. Harriette attended Norfolk State University, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education and her Master's Degree from Old Dominion University. Harriette inspired and touched many young lives as a Teacher and Reading Specialist within the Norfolk Public School system for over 30 years. Harriette was a dedicated member of First United Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Pastor Veronica Thomas. Harriette leaves to cherish her memory her loving Husband, Howard V Parham Sr., who recently joined her in Heaven, her children LaVonna Donald (Robert) and Heith Parham; five grandchildren ~ Keire, Howard III, Julian, Jameela and Karis; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. An Angel lived among us, a gift from God above. She showered us with kindness, and shared with us her love; For nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much. And while she lies in peaceful sleep, Her memory we shall always keep. ~ Forever in our Hearts ~



