1/1
Harriette L. Parham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 14, 2020, the Lord called home one of his Angels, Harriette Linnette Parham, she was 83. She was born to the late Melvin Lamb and Sarah Linnette Lamb on July 10, 1936, in Norfolk, Virginia. Harriette was a 1954 graduate of Booker T Washington High School. In high school, Harriette met her lifelong soul mate, her beloved husband, Howard V Parham Sr. Their union brought forth three beautiful children, Howard Jr. (deceased), LaVonna, and Heith. Harriette attended Norfolk State University, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education and her Master's Degree from Old Dominion University. Harriette inspired and touched many young lives as a Teacher and Reading Specialist within the Norfolk Public School system for over 30 years. Harriette was a dedicated member of First United Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Pastor Veronica Thomas. Harriette leaves to cherish her memory her loving Husband, Howard V Parham Sr., who recently joined her in Heaven, her children LaVonna Donald (Robert) and Heith Parham; five grandchildren ~ Keire, Howard III, Julian, Jameela and Karis; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. An Angel lived among us, a gift from God above. She showered us with kindness, and shared with us her love; For nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much. And while she lies in peaceful sleep, Her memory we shall always keep. ~ Forever in our Hearts ~

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved