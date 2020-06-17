Virginia Beach - Harrison Miles Overcash, 27, of Virginia Beach, VA died unexpectedly on June 13, 2020. Harrison was born and raised in Virginia Beach. He graduated with honors from Kellam High School Class of 2010. He received his Associates degree from Lord Fairfax Community College.
Harrison had an infectious smile and personality that would light up the room. He was wickedly smart, had fantastic wit and a great sense of humor. Harrison inherited his father's talent and love for music. He had a beautiful voice. His most recent passion was mixing and creating beats. Harrison always wanted to share his music and show people how amazing music can be. He may have left us much too soon, but his music will live on.
Harrison was preceded in death by his father Michael E. Overcash, his paternal grandfather Marvin C. Overcash, his maternal grandmother Joy M. Crowley and his uncle Andrew Overcash. Survivors include his mother Diana Crowley Glasier (Rick Taylor), brother Justin T. Glasier, grandfather William F. Crowley, Jr, aunt Joanna C. Westbrook (Mark Westbrook), uncle Greg Crowley (Megan Crowley), uncle Charlie Overcash (Kimberly Overcash), a beautiful new daughter Adalynn E. Overcash and fiancÃ© Heather Carson, and her daughter Arianna Crist. His cousins Miranda Westbrook, Elizabeth Overcash, and the New Jersey cousin crew, Dennis Crowley, Patrick Crowley, Jaime Crowley Keefe, Nicole Gragnano Behler, Joseph Gragnano, and Kevin Frank. Harrison will forever be remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and amazing circle of friendsâ€¦and fans.
A viewing and visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm with a celebration of his life following at 5:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Partnership for Drug Free Kids. www.drugfree.org Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.