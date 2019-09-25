Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St Aidan's Episcopal Church
3201 Edinburgh Dr
Virginia Beach, VA
More Obituaries for Harroll Armstrong
Harroll A. Armstrong

Harroll A. Armstrong Obituary
WA4AOJ (Hal), Harroll A. Armstrong passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on September 20, 2019. He was born September 6, 1934 in Norfolk, VA and lived in Virginia Beach. Harroll was predeceased by his parents Anson and Eunice Armstrong and his Sister Alice Felts, Brother, Douglas Armstrong and his Son John Glen Armstrong and Grandson, Robert Radford.

Survivors include his Wife of 62 years, Betty and his Daughter Helen Dingwitz (David),Son, Douglas Armstrong (Kate), Son, David Armstrong (Kathy), his Sister Monica Roberts (Doug), and 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.

Harroll retired from Civil Service at NADEP as an electrician. He was a charter member of the Plaza Volunteer Fire and Rescue in Va Beach. His hobbies were Ham Radio Operator, Private Pilot who enjoyed flying, boating and was an avid bowler. He was also known as the keyboard man at the local nursing homes, where he played for the residents for 15 years. He was an Army Veteran.

A celebration of his life will be at St Aidan's Episcopal Church, 3201 Edinburgh Dr, Va Beach, VA 23452 with Reverend Martin John Bagay, Rector on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.

Many thanks to Eileen Paitsel for her loving care in our hours of need.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3610 S Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 and Westminster Canterbury Hospice 3181 Shore Drive Suite 201, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23451. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
