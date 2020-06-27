Harry A. Williams, 72, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 19, 2020.Born in McComas, WV, he was the son of the late Harry and Ozella Williams. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired as a truck driver.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Scherrie J. Williams; daughter, Tina Pait and husband, Michael; sisters, Brenda Wilson and Jeannie Williams and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Megan Matthews and husband, Stephen, Kaitie Pait-Fulcher and husband, Thomas; and Kyle Pait and wife, Julitte "Turtle"; and great-grandchildren, Harlow, Hadley, Harrison "Junior" and Lilly.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: