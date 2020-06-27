Harry A. Williams
Harry A. Williams, 72, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 19, 2020.

Born in McComas, WV, he was the son of the late Harry and Ozella Williams. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired as a truck driver.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Scherrie J. Williams; daughter, Tina Pait and husband, Michael; sisters, Brenda Wilson and Jeannie Williams and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Megan Matthews and husband, Stephen, Kaitie Pait-Fulcher and husband, Thomas; and Kyle Pait and wife, Julitte "Turtle"; and great-grandchildren, Harlow, Hadley, Harrison "Junior" and Lilly.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
