Franklin - Harry Benjamin Christie III, affectionately known as "Mr. Harry" while Director of Maintenance at The Children's Center in Franklin, VA, died September 18, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was 74.
Harry was born on February 18, 1946 in Mt. Airy, NC to Rev. Harry B. and Ruth Sutphin Christie, both deceased. He married Vivian Biedenbender on February 1, 1969.
Harry worked for 33 years at Union Camp/International Paper Company before retiring from the sales department in June 2000. In 2015, he created a maintenance job for himself at The Children's Center in Franklin, a position that was the highlight of his career and where he could frequently be found riding his Harry-sized big wheel with the children. As an active member of Franklin Presbyterian Church, he served in myriad capacities: elder, treasurer, maintenance committee chairman, audio technician, and candy supplier for the young and young at heart. He was also an avid bowler, active member of the local Lions Club, and loved having fun with his business, Bounce-N-More VA, bringing bounce houses, cotton candy, and sno-cones to the Franklin community. His neighborhood enjoyed the 100s of cotton candy treats he made for trick-or-treaters every Halloween.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Vivian Christie; brothers Gary Christie (Frances) of Lynchburg, VA and Dan Christie (Sarah) of Mebane, NC; his sister, Joya Christie Schmidt (Bill) of Atlanta, GA; his sisters-in-law Karen Cronin (Ed) and Susie Atkinson (Billy); many adoring nieces and nephews; his special young friend Julia Pollard; and two spoiled furbabies, Lucy and Holly Jolly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd, at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin, VA, with Rev. Dr. Lou Ventura officiating, followed by a reception at Franklin Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The service will be live streamed during that time for those that are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Presbyterian Church or The Children's Center. www.wrightfuneralhome.org