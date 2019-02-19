On Friday February 15, 2019, our beloved Harry B. Parson, entered peacefully unto eternal rest. He was born in Norfolk County (now Chesapeake) to Doris Owens Parson and the late James A. Parson. Harry was a United States Army Veteran. He was also a faithful member of Open Altar Worship Center in Virginia Beach where he served as a Deacon, Head of Finance and was a part of the Finance Committee for the Solid Rock District. Preceding him in death besides his father was two sisters, Doris Flowers and Brenda Powell; and one brother, James Parson. Left to cherish precious memories is his devoted wife of 28 years, Thelma L. Parson; two sons: Randy Miller & Nicholas Davis; mother, Doris Parson; three sisters: Henrietta Foreman (Jasper), Nancy Miller and Patricia Parson; one brother, Anthony Parson; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two aunts: Gladys Ford (Tony) and Nora Parson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.A Homegoing Celebration will be held Noon Wednesday; February 20, 2019 at Cathedral of Faith COGIC; Chesapeake, Va. The body will be placed in church Wednesday morning at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing will be 4-7 pm Tuesday at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers Street; Chesapeake; VA 23324. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary