Harry Benjamin Carawan Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on November 14, 2019 after a decade long battle with cancer. One memory that will stick with all those who knew him was that he never complained about his misfortunes with cancer. Ben, as he was known, was born on May 29, 1947 in Newport News, VA to Harry Benjamin Carawan and Martha Davenport Carawan. He served in Vietnam with the US Navy Seabees. He worked as a highly skilled door and trim carpenter from his teenage years up into his 60s when he was forced to retire due to medical issues. For years, he owned a construction company that was a subcontractor on many commercial projects throughout the Tidewater area. He was a faithful Christian and regularly attended London Bridge Baptist Church in Virginia Beach for many years. Ben is survived by two children (Harry Carawan III and Courtney Story) and two grandchildren (Katelyn Maddrey and Hazel Bane) and his companion, Doris Hurt. Ben is also survived by five siblings (Brenda Gwaltney, Bonita Carawan, Deborah Martin, Richard Carawan and Joy Barbee). He was predeceased by both of his parents, his stepmother Betty Carawan and his brother Taswell Carawan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Brenda Maddrey for her care for Ben the last few months of his life. The family would also like to express their appreciation to the nurses, doctors and staff of Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Lake Taylor Rehabilitation Hospital for their end of life care.
A celebration of life will be held at London Bridge Baptist Church on Saturday, December 14 at 11 am. Burial will follow a reception at the church and will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019