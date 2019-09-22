|
|
Harry Burton Gibson, 85, of Tidewater Virginia passed away on September 7th surrounded by his family.
Harry was born in Morrison, VA to George and Lottie Gibson on April 27, 1934. He grew up in Yorktown, graduating from Poquoson High School and the College of William and Mary. Harry served in the US Navy, retiring as a Commander from the US Navy Reserves. He had a long career in banking, retiring from SunTrust Bank.
Harry married his beloved wife, Ruth Meekins Gibson in 1960. They had an amazing life together until Ruth's passing in October of 2018. There was never a more devoted husband than Harry, who cared for Ruth through an extended illness.
Harry is predeceased by his parents and loving wife. He is survived by his three daughters, Pamela Parris (Al), Susan Gibson, Sheryl Montgomery (John), grandchildren Emily Parris Pearson (Bryant), Megan Parris, Ian Parris (Shannon), Ryan Montgomery (Stephanie) and Patrick Montgomery, and great grandchildren Deacon Parris, Lila Brooks Pearson, Harrison Pearson and twins Ella and Kaia Parris. He will be sorely missed by his extended family and countless friends.
Harry was always the life of the party. He treasured his lifelong friendships with the "Yorktown Boys" Eddie Ray, Robert Owens and Rogers Hamilton and so many others he met throughout his lifetime. He loved golfing and boating or anything that had him near the water. When asked what was most important to him he would always say Ruth and his girls. Our family was truly blessed.
There will be a celebration of his life in the spring of 2020. Memorial gifts can be made online at go.unc.edu/unchospice, or checks made payable to the Medical Foundation of NC may be mailed to 123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill NC 27516. The family would like to thank the staff of the UNC Hospice House for their wonderful care at the end of Harry's life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019