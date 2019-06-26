The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis Asbury United Methodist Church
1871 N. Great Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry C. Joyce


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Clifton Joyce, 98, died Tues. June 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 3, 1920 in Bluefield, WV to the late Ida and Nicholas Joyce. In the depths of the Great Depression Harry's father died and Harry left school to find work to help support his mother and 4 siblings.

The family soon after moved to Martinsville, VA. It was here that he met and married the late Mildred Joyce (Franklin) soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Harry and Mildred were married for over 76 years.

Harry took his bride to Newport News, VA and went to work at the shipyard building ships for the Navy to support the war effort. In 1943, he enlisted into the Navy and served aboard a minesweeper stationed out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Returning home from the war in 1946, he moved to Norfolk, VA and began his civil service career at the Norfolk Naval Air Station eventually moving his family to Virginia Beach. In his spare time, Harry built houses and boats, raised two boys, always had a garden, enjoyed fishing and crabbing and was a founding member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. He and Mildred lived in the last house he built for 51 years.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael Joyce (Sheryl) and Neil Joyce (Beth); four grandchildren, Ryan Joyce (Kerrie), Amy Comiskey (David), Hunter Joyce and Tyler Joyce; and four great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held on Mon., July 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1871 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now