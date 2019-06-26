Harry Clifton Joyce, 98, died Tues. June 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 3, 1920 in Bluefield, WV to the late Ida and Nicholas Joyce. In the depths of the Great Depression Harry's father died and Harry left school to find work to help support his mother and 4 siblings.



The family soon after moved to Martinsville, VA. It was here that he met and married the late Mildred Joyce (Franklin) soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Harry and Mildred were married for over 76 years.



Harry took his bride to Newport News, VA and went to work at the shipyard building ships for the Navy to support the war effort. In 1943, he enlisted into the Navy and served aboard a minesweeper stationed out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Returning home from the war in 1946, he moved to Norfolk, VA and began his civil service career at the Norfolk Naval Air Station eventually moving his family to Virginia Beach. In his spare time, Harry built houses and boats, raised two boys, always had a garden, enjoyed fishing and crabbing and was a founding member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. He and Mildred lived in the last house he built for 51 years.



He is survived by his two sons, Michael Joyce (Sheryl) and Neil Joyce (Beth); four grandchildren, Ryan Joyce (Kerrie), Amy Comiskey (David), Hunter Joyce and Tyler Joyce; and four great-granddaughters.



A memorial service will be held on Mon., July 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1871 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary