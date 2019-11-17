|
Harry C. Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends holding vigil. Born in 1933, he entered the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1952. He was a gifted cabinetmaker and a faithful member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Harry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Emily, sons, Christos and Vasili and wife Heather, his beloved grandchildren Vasili Dyami, Sedona, Emily, and Ella, and sister, Maroula Koundouri of Cyprus.
A Trisagion service will be conducted at 6:00PM on Wednesday, Nov. 20th in the Laskin Road Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Funeral will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, Nov. 21st at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby St. in Norfolk, with Fr. George Bessinas officiating. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019