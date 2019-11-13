|
Harry Douglas "Pop Pop" Campbell, 88, of Norfolk, VA went home peacefully to be with the Lord on November 10, 2019.
He was born in Mercer County, Kentucky on November 25, 1930 to Fred and Margarite Campbell and was one of nine children. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years and then as the Director of Human Resources for DynAir CFE Services Inc. until he retired in 1995. He was a member of Lighthouse Church in Norfolk, VA.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Bobbie; two children, Vivian Donham (Russel) and Debbie McElhenie (Donald); three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four siblings; many nieces and nephews; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and a son, Freddy Thompson.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11am at Lighthouse Church, 5160A Beamon Rd, Norfolk, VA. with his funeral service to follow at 12pm. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019