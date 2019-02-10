Harry E. Boggs (Eddie) of Chesapeake, VA went to meet the Lord on January 31, 2019 at the age of 74 after a long brave battle with prostate cancer. Born in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Boggs. After a stint in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, he went back to school to become a dentist, practicing first in Richmond and then in Chesapeake. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Dale Boggs, their daughter Martha Clipston of Pelham (Guy Minoli), NY his twin brother Joe (Sue) Boggs of Fredericksburg, VA, two granddaughters; Chloe Clipston and Kayla Boggs, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie loved his family, his extended camping family, and all animals. His hobbies included playing golf, making clubs, camping, and using his tractor to help others. A memorial service will be held at the Bridge Christian Fellowship Church (1116 Hillwell Rd., Chesapeake â€" 757-546-8414) on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Eddie to â€œThe Bridge Christian Fellowship Churchâ€ or to their favorite charity. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary