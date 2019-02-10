The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bridge Christian Fellowship Church
1116 Hillwell Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Boggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry E. Boggs Obituary
Harry E. Boggs (Eddie) of Chesapeake, VA went to meet the Lord on January 31, 2019 at the age of 74 after a long brave battle with prostate cancer. Born in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Boggs. After a stint in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, he went back to school to become a dentist, practicing first in Richmond and then in Chesapeake. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Dale Boggs, their daughter Martha Clipston of Pelham (Guy Minoli), NY his twin brother Joe (Sue) Boggs of Fredericksburg, VA, two granddaughters; Chloe Clipston and Kayla Boggs, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie loved his family, his extended camping family, and all animals. His hobbies included playing golf, making clubs, camping, and using his tractor to help others. A memorial service will be held at the Bridge Christian Fellowship Church (1116 Hillwell Rd., Chesapeake â€" 757-546-8414) on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Eddie to â€œThe Bridge Christian Fellowship Churchâ€ or to their favorite charity.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now