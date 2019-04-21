Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Resources More Obituaries for Harry McCoy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry E. McCoy Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harry E. McCoy, Jr., 96, died April 10, 2019. Son of the late Harry E. McCoy (Commonwealthâ€™s Attorney 1926-1931) and Emily Hope McCoy, he was predeceased by his sisters Emily Hope Seaver and Dorothy M. Eggleston. He was a 1940 graduate of Maury High School and then enrolled at the University of Virginia. He was a member/ officer of Chi Phi Fraternity. With the advent of World War II, Harry enlisted in a Naval Reserve V-7 Program while in college. He increased his class-load and when ordered to active duty in mid-1943 he was four credits short of graduation. He was awarded his B.A. Degree (in Political Science) in early 1944 after having graduated from Midshipmanâ€™s School at Notre Dame University and was commissioned an Ensign in the Navyâ€™s Civil Engineering Corps. Harry is survived by his wife, Martha Lee (Hoffman) McCoy. They met in the Eighth Grade at Blair Junior High School, started dating while Maury students and throughout their college years. They were married in July, 1944 beginning a blessed and wonderful married life of 74 3/4 years. They have three surviving children: Martha Lee (Mott) Shaw (Mark B. Shaw) of Norfolk, Emily M. Peltz (Jack S. Peltz) of Norfolk and Dr. Harry E. McCoy (Catherine W. McCoy) of Blacksburg, Va. Additionally they have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. On overseas duty Harry served as a Cargo Officer with the 4th Special Construction Battalion at Okinawa. After the war Harry entered UVA Law School in June, 1946 and Martha Lee became a teacher at St. Anneâ€™s School. Their first child was born in November, 1947. Harry passed the December, 1947 Bar Exam and was admitted to the Virginia Bar in January, 1948. Harry graduated from the UVA Law School in June, 1948. He continued to serve in Naval Intelligence Reserve for many years until his honorable discharge. Returning to Norfolk in June, 1948 Harry became an Associate of Hughes, Little and Seawell, Attorneys. Within two years he achieved partnership. Shortly after that the senior partners died and one of his two remaining partners retired while the other accepted a Judgeship. As the sole remaining partner, Harry reorganized and continued the firm as Seawell, McCoy, Winston & Dalton. Harry continued as Senior and Managing Partner until his retirement in December, 1980. An active practitioner in all levels (trial and appellate) in Virginia and Federal Courts, Harry was a member of the Local, State and American Bar Associations, the Maritime Law Association of the United States, The International Association of Insurance Counsel and a life member of the Judicial Conference of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. He was admitted to practice before the Interstate Commerce Commission, the Internal Revenue Service and the Board of Immigration Appeals; served as Associate Editor (Virginia) for the publishers of the Maritime Law Cases Series and was a Director on the Board of The American Waterways Operators Corp. in Washington, D.C. For many years Harry was a Visiting Lecturer at the University of Virginia Law School where he taught the Admiralty Law Seminar. Additionally he lectured at Tulane Universityâ€™s Admiralty Law Institute and before the American Bar Associationâ€™s Insurance, Negligence and Compensation Section. Both locally and in North Carolina he served on the corporate boards of several prominent businesses. He was an active participant in civic, fraternal, religious and business-related organizations . He was an active member of the Norfolk Rotary Club and a life-time member of Christ & St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church where he served terms on the vestry and as Senior Warden. He also served on the Executive Board of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia. Services will be held at Christ & St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 30th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ & St. Lukeâ€™s Endowment (757)627-5665, to Norfolk Rotary Club Endowment (757)622-7971, the Martha Lee and Harry E. McCoy Fund at the Hampton Roads Community Foundation (757)622-7951 or to a charity of oneâ€™s choice. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries