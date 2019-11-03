|
Nov 4, 1940 - July 6, 2019. Harry was born in Honolulu to the late Nathaniel B. and Eunice F. Whiton. A graduate of Punahou HS and Brown University, Harry was a mechanical engineer. A veteran (Lt) he served on board LST Traverse County (1160) and at Fleet Computer Programming Center, Dam Neck. After Naval service, he worked for several years in Ohio, then returned to Virginia Beach where he remained until his passing. Harry is survived by three brothers, a sister-in-law, a nephew, and numerous cousins in New England and Hawaii. An interment service will be held at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. Friday, Nov 8, 2019 at 1 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019