Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Resources
Harry Felix Lee, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019 with his devoted wife by his side. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 12pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with the family receiving friends at the funeral home 1-hour prior. Harry's inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date in Suffolk at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

Harry was born in Cleveland, GA to the late William E. and Elizabeth H. Freeman Lee. He had a large family and when old enough, he joined the Army to help support them. The Army led Harry to Virginia Beach where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Rachel. After an honorable discharge, he had a landscaping business before working as a produce manager until his retirement. Harry was a hardworking, caring man who loved his family deeply. His loved ones recall his habit of kindly reminding them to "be careful" every single time they parted.

Left to cherish his memory is Harry's beloved wife, Rachel Stowe Lee; his sons, Charles E. Lee, Matthew R. Lee and wife Naomi; grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, and Noah Lee; his brother Henry F. Lee and his wife Joan; his sister Judy McClellan and her husband Steve along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Flowers or donations to the in Harry's name are welcome. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or view the service if unable to attend.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
