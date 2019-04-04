Harry â€œEddieâ€ Hall, Jr., 72, passed away on March 31, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1946 to the late Helen V. and Harry E. Hall, Sr. in East Liverpool, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Roberta Hall; children, Lisa Fereday, Rachel Fleshman, Sonja Wright, Tom Midgett, Robert Midgett, sister Priscilla Howe; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend. Revered by his church where he served as a deacon and the community in which he owned his auto dealership. Known for his laughter, quick wit, bright blue eyes and smile. Eddie will be missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. Eddie had many passions and talents. From his decades playing drums in many local bands. To his historic hole in one on Lake Wright as an amateur golfer. Eddie lived life to the beat of his own drum. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6. 2019 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary