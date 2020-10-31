Our Jack-O-Lantern has a tear in his eye this year. On Monday June 8, in the midst of his 88th year, our Harry Jeavons was reunited with his beloved wife Betty Munson Jeavons. Known as "Babe" to family and a select group of friends, he was born October 31, 1931 in Jamaica, Queens County, NY. He is survived by his sons Harry Reed Jeavons of Virginia Beach, and the Reverend Steven M. Jeavons and his wife Jackie Erceg, M.D. of Dallas; grandson Caleb R. Jeavons and his wife Aylis of Chattahoochee, GA, grandson Joseph M. Jeavons, third-child John S. "Jay" Stallings, and a cousin Jane M. Hodgkiss. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Helen Muller Jeavons, sister Lucy A. Jeavons, brother William R. Jeavons, nieces Leigh Jeavons, Nikola Preusser, and Gale Knight Dunlap, and nephews William D. Rouse, Jr. and Mark Woodruff. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as the former sidemen of Eric Stevens and The In Crowd: trumpeter Tom Archerd, guitarist Nick Kepkics, and drummer Jim Scalf.
The Jeavons Family moved to Arlington, VA in 1941. There he met his lifelong best friend, the late John Thomas "Tommy" Knight. They and a host of other characters kept the woods of Westover Village free of Axis spies and saboteurs during WWII. Dad was a graduate of Washington-Lee High School, Madison College, and the George Washington University Graduate School. He then served in the U.S. Army before returning to Arlington. In 1957 he and mom moved to New York so that he could pursue his dream of singing stardom using his stage name of Eric Stevens. With the addition of two sons and a Levittown mortgage he continued musical performance while resuming a career in secondary education as a history and English teacher. A transition to substitute teaching afforded a palette of over eighty Long Island schools as he acquired certification in the emerging specialty of driver education. He then became an instructor with the Valley Stream schools.
The summer of 1969 brought a move to Virginia Beach and fifty-one years of residency while teaching driver education for Virginia Beach Public Schools for eight years, and then working as a musician, real estate agent, actor, writer and pursuing other ventures. He enjoyed the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Brooklyn and LA Dodgers, and the former Virginia Squires. He was a fan and reviewer of professional boxing in Hampton Roads during the 1970's and 80's.
Meanwhile, "Eric Stevens" learned the local music scene as a singer/sideman for the Charles LoCasio Orchestra. He then started his own band, The Eric Stevens Orchestra and its successor, Eric Stevens and The In Crowd, specializing in wedding receptions but playing gigs at many venues and events throughout the region. As an actor, Eric appeared in print and TV commercials, and in minor roles on the CBN-produced soap opera, Another Life. Eric Stevens was a former member and board member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 125, Local 802 during his New York years, AGVA, AFTRA and other entertainment guilds. He relished his friendships with Dave and Jon Greenberg, Lucian Montagna, Jeep Bennett, Pat Curtis, Al DeHanis, Jimmie Kelley and many others.
He pursued providing live music in many forms and at many places - primarily as a singing pianist - until slowed by a stroke in 2015. Supplying reviews for publications such as the Virginia Beach Sun, Portfolio Magazine and Cabaret Review afforded him the opportunity to enjoy good live music from talented performers at venues throughout Southeastern Virginia. A late-found interest in songwriting led to over 600 songs. The Great Neck librarians fielded his requests for in-house and inter-library loan texts on a wide array of subjects feeding his vocational and avocational interests.
Although he was able to sing in Yiddish, he was a Christian and a member of Wycliffe Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19, services have been deferred to a time and place when family and friends may gather in safety and assurance of good health. Burial for he and Betty will be in the Munson Family plot at Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, VA. Memorial donations can be made to Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, Young Audiences of Virginia, or the veteran's charity of your choice
. Please support live music!