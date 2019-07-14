Harry Lambert Myers age 87 entered into Heaven on July 7, 2019. He resided at the Sentara Windermere Nursing Home in Virginia Beach with his beautiful wife of 66 years, Shirley Anne Myers. He is survived by his wife Shirley and his 6 children â€" Darcy Edwards and her husband Billy, Penny Hodges and her husband Michael, Jeffrey Myers and his wife Grace, Kay Hall and her husband Bruce, Polly Ward and her husband Richard, and Lisa Lahm and her husband Chris. He also had 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Lambert was born and raised in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, the son of Harry and Catherine Myers. He graduated from the University of Pittsburg and military service brought him to Norfolk/Virginia Beach. In his early years, Lambert served in the United States Marines, worked in pharmaceutical sales around the Tidewater area, served on the board of Youth for Christ and worked with many other ministries. He owned and operated Ambassador Films, a Christian film rental library in Virginia Beach. For many years he also managed the video department at Dudleyâ€™s Religious Supply and Family Christian Store on Virginia Beach Blvd. He enjoyed singing, camping, sailing, swimming in the ocean, spending time with his family and spreading the Gospel. Lambert was a founding member of Grace Brethren Church on First Colonial Road where he was the youth pastor and sang in the choir. For the past several decades, he was a volunteer and attended Spring Branch Community Church. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Lambert Myers on Friday, July 19 at 2pm at Spring Branch Community Church, 1500 Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. All are welcome to attend. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019