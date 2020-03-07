|
Harry Langaster, Jr., of Portsmouth was called home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020. He was born in Norfolk County, VA . He was retired from Mizer Muffler and Brakes with over 25 years of service. Mr. Langaster also worked as a manager at 7-11. He was a member of Grove Church where he served as a Deacon, Superintendent of Sunday School, Chairman of Homecoming, Senior Choir Member and Chairman of the Church Anniversary. Mr. Langaster served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Order of Love and Charity and was also a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts. He was a 1957 graduate of Elizabeth City University.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Marva F. Langaster; brother, Brofie Langaster; an aunt, Pearl Butler of Philadelphia and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Harry Langaster, Sr. and Ethel Langaster, and a brother, Timothy Langaster.
A life celebration service will be held at 11am on Monday, March, 9, 2020 at Grove Church, 5910 W Norfolk Road., Portsmouth. The family will receive friends at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2020