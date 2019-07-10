Harry Lee Morgan of Norfolk, VA passed away July 6 in Gold Hill, NC.



Harry was born in 1947 in Albemarle, NC and raised in Gold Hill, NC. He was drafted by the Navy in 1967 and was stationed in Norfolk at the end of his Military Service in 1971. He continued his love of aviation by enrolling in the Naval Air Rework Facility's Sheetmetal Apprenticeship Program, of which he graduated first in his class in 1975. His aviation career continued with NARF/NADEP until he retired as an Aircraft Planner & Estimator in October of 2004. Since 2004 he has worked with many DOD Contractors including RCI/SERCO, M2 and his current employer, Tyonek. He was attached to FRC Mid-Atlantic at NAS Norfolk and NAS Oceana.



For year's in the 70's and 80's he Captained Charter Boats mainly out of Cobb's Marina, Norfolk. He was the proud owner of the Hustler Jr. charter boat. In addition to running charter boats, he just loved to fish, and he was damn good at it! He was an outstanding gardener, formidable hunter, enjoyed NASCAR and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was always willing to help anyone that he could but especially his family. He was a loving, caring father and husband, and always had a smile on his face.



He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Irene Morgan of Gold Hill, NC and his in-laws, Troy and Betty Bass of Norfolk, VA.



He leaves behind the love of his life, Martha Jo Bass Morgan and his three children of whom he adored, Brett Stephen Morgan (Lisa), Easley, SC; Amber Leigh Morgan, Norfolk; Justin Troy Morgan, Norfolk; 4 grandchildren, Whitney, Whitley, Tori and Sierrah and many family and friends who will miss him dearly.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Program or The Shrinerâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.



â€œThe sky became your deep blue sea.



The clouds became your shore



And there, for all eternity



You sat with friends galore



Each angel was a fisherman



Who had traded his pole



For golden wings and a game plan



At Heavenâ€™s Fishing Hole.â€ Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019