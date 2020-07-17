1/1
Harry Martin Thorbjornsen
Harry Martin Thorbjornsen passed away on July 14, 2020 in Martinsville, VA. He was born in Norfolk, VA to Freda Ridenour Thorbjornsen and Melvin Thorbjornsen. He was raised in the Edgewater section of Norfolk next to a truck farm where he worked as a young boy. He started school in 1930 at Larchmont Elementary and then attended Blair Junior and Maury High. He started his Civil Service career in 1944 at Norfolk Naval Base before being inducted in the US Army where he served as a rifleman in the 84th Infantry Division in Germany. He received the Purple Heart and later served during the Occupation. He returned to Norfolk in 1946 and worked in Civil Service until retirement in 1977. He loved singing and was a member of several church choirs and the Jolliff Jubilees of Chesapeake, VA. He also loved gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Harry is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret James Thorbjornsen, his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Joy, Keith and Jordan Nance, all of Reidsville, NC and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his his daughter Mary Thorbjornsen Jennings, parents, his brothers Melvin and Theodore Thorbjornsen, his sisters Margarette Thorbjornsen, Georgianna Cullipher and Virginia Gaylord. Harry was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Martinsville.

Interment with military honors will be held at 11am Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Interment
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
