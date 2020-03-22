|
Harry N. Gustin age 98, died March 20, 2020. Born in Woodstock Ontario, Canada to Earl Francis Gustin and Eddie Avery Gustin he grew up in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Maury High School with the class of 1939.
Harry attended and graduated from VPI Va. Tech in the class of 1943. He served in the US Army and Air Corp from 1943 to 1946 with the Thirteenth Air Force in the Philippines. Thereafter he attended and graduated in 1948 the University Of Virginia School Of Law, prior to returning to Norfolk to join Drexter P. Taylor, Attorney in the practice of Law. The law office became the Law Firm of Taylor, Gustin, Harris, Fears and Davis. Gustin became of Counsel to the Law Firm of Hoff Pool and Mahony of Virginia Beach where he served until retirement after 60 years of law practice. Following law school, he returned to Norfolk and to the Park Place Baptist Church, he served as a bible school teacher for 20 years. The Gustin Family as their children grew moved to the Talbot Park Baptist Church where Harry served as a chairman of the board, deacon, scout master and moderator of the Norfolk Baptist Association and as a member of the Virginia Baptist General Association and its education committee chairman.
Harry served as an active Alumnus of Virginia Tech, serving as President of the Alumni Association as a member of the Norfolk and Portsmouth Bar Associations and was elected to serve as the President of the Bar. During his years of Law Practice, he served as Vice President of the Norfolk YMCA, the Norfolk School Board and the Norfolk Public Library.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wives Esther Grace Callahan, Aileen Taylor Black Martin, he is survived by his wife Cherry Whitehurst Gustin and his three sons; Dr. H. Nelson Gustin, James Wilson Gustin and Thomas Avery Gustin, also surviving are his six grandchildren; Emily Grace Gustin, David Nelson Gustin, Ayden Payne Gustin, Charles Tyler Gustin, Thomas Grant Gustin and Emma Grace Gustin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Virginia Tech, University of Virginia Law School, Salvation Army or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020