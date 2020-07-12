Harry Oliver Traylor 83, died July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents D. Kingsley Traylor and Marion Oliver Traylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Anne, his son Christopher K. Traylor (Virginia) step son Mark Cole Pfaehler (Nadine), grandchildren Tiffany Harrison (Daniel), Christopher Traylor and Jonathan Cole Pfaehler (Kimberly) great grandchildren Madison Harrison and Vera Pfaehler and a sister Ningie Traylor Cacace (Pat).
Harry was the proud owner of Traylor Optical Company Founded by his grandfather Harry E. Traylor in 1924. He felt it an honor to wait on so many loyal and life-long customers and friends. He enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean many times, playing Gin Rummy with his friends, fishing trips to Hatteras with the guys and a glass of brown whiskey on occasion. He loved country music, particularly Patsy Cline and every western starring John Wayne.
The Traylor family wishes to express our love and sincere appreciation to our friends and our extended family at the Landings, who have helped us in so many ways to get through this journey during the Corona Virus. God Bless you all. Our thanks to the nursing staff at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and especially Dr. Thomas Manser and his team.
A private service will be held. Due to restrictions of the Covid Virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of choice
