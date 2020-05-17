Harry Paul O'Neil, aged 72, passed away on May 12, 2020.
He was born in Chincoteague, Virginia and resided in Norfolk, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, William F. O'Neil, Jr. and Vera O'Neil; and his brother, John Patrick O'Neil. He is survived by his son, Paul O'Neil of Old Hickory, Tennessee; two grandchildren; his sister, Donna Donlin and husband, Herbert, of Chesapeake, Virginia; and his brother, William F. O'Neil III and wife, Deborah, of Miramar Beach, Florida.
Harry was a Navy veteran, a civil servant and a musician. He loved blues music, baseball and fishing at Ocean View. We are grateful to the staff members of Signature Healthcare in Norfolk and Heartland Hospice Care for the caring support they provided Harry and the family.
Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.