Harry Paul O'Neil
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Paul O'Neil, aged 72, passed away on May 12, 2020.

He was born in Chincoteague, Virginia and resided in Norfolk, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, William F. O'Neil, Jr. and Vera O'Neil; and his brother, John Patrick O'Neil. He is survived by his son, Paul O'Neil of Old Hickory, Tennessee; two grandchildren; his sister, Donna Donlin and husband, Herbert, of Chesapeake, Virginia; and his brother, William F. O'Neil III and wife, Deborah, of Miramar Beach, Florida.

Harry was a Navy veteran, a civil servant and a musician. He loved blues music, baseball and fishing at Ocean View. We are grateful to the staff members of Signature Healthcare in Norfolk and Heartland Hospice Care for the caring support they provided Harry and the family.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved