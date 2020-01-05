Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Schaede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Robert Schaede


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CDR Harry Robert Schaede, USN (Retired), 82, died suddenly December 29, 2019, in Virginia Beach Virginia. He was born August 4th, 1937, in Alma Michigan, the son of Robert John Schaede and Helen Brennan Schaede.

Harry enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and married his lovely bride Norabelle (Peggy) Aston in 1956. Harry graduated from Purdue University in 1966 and spent 28 years in the Navy retiring as a Commander. After retiring from the Navy, he continued working for Tracor Corporation as an electrical engineer and retired after 20 years of service. Harry and Peggy celebrated 62 years of marriage last June.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Jeffery Robert Schaede. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Franklin Lamar Schaede and his wife, Karen; daughter, Jacqueline Ruth Schaede and husband, Edmund Paul Delaney, and daughter, Tracy Lynn Schaede; and grandchildren, Daniel, Lizabeth, Christian, and Samuel.

His eternal optimism, wicked humor, and unconditional love will be missed.

A service of remembrance will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC in the coming months, information will be posted. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -