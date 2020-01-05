|
CDR Harry Robert Schaede, USN (Retired), 82, died suddenly December 29, 2019, in Virginia Beach Virginia. He was born August 4th, 1937, in Alma Michigan, the son of Robert John Schaede and Helen Brennan Schaede.
Harry enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and married his lovely bride Norabelle (Peggy) Aston in 1956. Harry graduated from Purdue University in 1966 and spent 28 years in the Navy retiring as a Commander. After retiring from the Navy, he continued working for Tracor Corporation as an electrical engineer and retired after 20 years of service. Harry and Peggy celebrated 62 years of marriage last June.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Jeffery Robert Schaede. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Franklin Lamar Schaede and his wife, Karen; daughter, Jacqueline Ruth Schaede and husband, Edmund Paul Delaney, and daughter, Tracy Lynn Schaede; and grandchildren, Daniel, Lizabeth, Christian, and Samuel.
His eternal optimism, wicked humor, and unconditional love will be missed.
A service of remembrance will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC in the coming months, information will be posted. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
