The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
SonRise at Pembroke Manor Christian Church
600 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Stuart Smith Ph.D. Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Stuart Smith Ph.D. Jr. Obituary
Dr. Harry Stuart Smith, Jr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach. Stuart was born in Richmond, VA to the late Sarah Josephine and Harry Stuart Smith, Sr. Stuart was a beloved husband to Nancy W. Smith. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Ronald W. Miller and his brother, Don Smith and his great granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Nancy W. Smith; sons, Michael Smith (Cyndi), Richard Smith (Gayle); daughter, Sheri Fowlkes; step children, Larry Miller, Jr., (Wendy), Tom Miller (Jacqui) and Amy Overstreet (John); daughter-in-law, Terri; grandchildren, Ian, Mary Kate, Lyndsay, Sarah, Abie, Jake, Jessica, Alex, TJ, Chelsea, Stephanie, Ronnie, Timmy, Sammy, Lauren and Vega; great grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, Ethan and Arabella. He served in the Korean War in the US Navy. Stuart earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Richmond, Masterâ€™s Degree at Virginia Tech and a doctorate of psychology and philosophy from the University of Virginia. Stuart was a Psychology Professor at Tidewater Community College for over thirty years. Stuart was always kind to all, he loved Jesus with all his heart. He never spoke poorly of anyone.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11am, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at SonRise at Pembroke Manor Christian Church, 600 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now