Dr. Harry Stuart Smith, Jr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach. Stuart was born in Richmond, VA to the late Sarah Josephine and Harry Stuart Smith, Sr. Stuart was a beloved husband to Nancy W. Smith. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Ronald W. Miller and his brother, Don Smith and his great granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Nancy W. Smith; sons, Michael Smith (Cyndi), Richard Smith (Gayle); daughter, Sheri Fowlkes; step children, Larry Miller, Jr., (Wendy), Tom Miller (Jacqui) and Amy Overstreet (John); daughter-in-law, Terri; grandchildren, Ian, Mary Kate, Lyndsay, Sarah, Abie, Jake, Jessica, Alex, TJ, Chelsea, Stephanie, Ronnie, Timmy, Sammy, Lauren and Vega; great grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, Ethan and Arabella. He served in the Korean War in the US Navy. Stuart earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Richmond, Masterâ€™s Degree at Virginia Tech and a doctorate of psychology and philosophy from the University of Virginia. Stuart was a Psychology Professor at Tidewater Community College for over thirty years. Stuart was always kind to all, he loved Jesus with all his heart. He never spoke poorly of anyone.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11am, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at SonRise at Pembroke Manor Christian Church, 600 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019