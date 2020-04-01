The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Turlington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry "Bruce" Turlington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry "Bruce" Turlington Obituary
Harry "Bruce" Turlington, 74, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 27, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, Bruce was the son of the late Harry and Era Turlington. He retired as a Design Technician from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Judy M. Turlington; daughter, Leslie T. Bradshaw (Kenny); two sons, Randall Turlington (De) and Donald Turlington (Courtney); grandchildren, Phillip (Lizzy), Steven, Andrew, Adam, and Patrick; brother, Jeff Turlington; and four sisters, Kay T. Moore, Betty T. Hargis, Lynn T. Clark, and Gayle T. Williams.

A private graveside service will be held under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater or Centerville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -