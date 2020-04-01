|
|
Harry "Bruce" Turlington, 74, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 27, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, Bruce was the son of the late Harry and Era Turlington. He retired as a Design Technician from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Judy M. Turlington; daughter, Leslie T. Bradshaw (Kenny); two sons, Randall Turlington (De) and Donald Turlington (Courtney); grandchildren, Phillip (Lizzy), Steven, Andrew, Adam, and Patrick; brother, Jeff Turlington; and four sisters, Kay T. Moore, Betty T. Hargis, Lynn T. Clark, and Gayle T. Williams.
A private graveside service will be held under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater or Centerville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020