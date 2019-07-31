|
|
â€œTrust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.â€ Proverbs 3:5-6
Hartense Ritter Harrison was called to eternal rest on Thursday July 25, 2019. She was born 73 years ago to James E. and Mamie Hall Ritter in South Hampton County. She attended Ivor Elementary School, ultimately graduating from Hayden High School in Franklin, Virginia. She attended Hampton University and Norfolk State University. She graduated in 1969 with a Bachelorâ€™s degree in Education and obtained a Masterâ€™s degree in 1981. She was a mother of exceptional warmth and wisdom and her loss has left a void which can never be entirely filled. Hartense accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Gilfield and Mt. Sinai Baptist Churches in Ivor, Virginia. She loved to read the Bible and shared it with family and friends. During her illness, she would often say â€œI am not afraidâ€. She married Stanley Harrison of Norfolk, Virginia, her husband for over 46 years. Hartense raised two sons, Romando and Jason, and the family became members of Grace Episcopal Church, where they remained members for over 40 years, and she also served on the alter guild. Hartense R. Harrison has found her place in Godâ€™s Eternal Kingdom. Hartense was an outstanding educator, whose natural abilities and leadership inspired and enlivened those under her purview to their finest achievements. Hartense earned the respect of all who came in contact with her. To say she was universally loved, is an understatement. Hartense was a devoted, exemplary mother and wife, putting God and family first. She was a member of â€œTop Ladies of Distinction Incâ€., where she continued to educate and inspire young teens with lifeâ€™s social skills. Cherishing her memory are Stanley, her children, Romando and Jason, three grandsons, Jalen, Jacob, Joshua and one granddaughter McKenzie. She was predeceased by one brother, Maurice Ritter. Her niece, nephews, cousins, and friends, will celebrate her new life in Christ today. A viewing will be held on July 31 from 2-8pm at Riddick Funeral Service; funeral Aug. 1 12noon at Grace Episcopal Church, with burial in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Ivor, Va.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019