MOYOCK, NC - Hartmut Karl "Ike" Eichenberg, 73, of Greenview Rd. passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on March 12, 1947 in GroÃŸburschla, Germany to the late Heinrich and Alma Eichenberg.
Ike arrived aboard the SS America in 1953 with his family and settled in Baltimore Maryland. A talented collegiate swimmer, Ike was awarded a scholarship from Towson University where he would receive his Bachelor's degree. He was a compassionate educator who taught German in Baltimore's inner city public schools for 12 years. Transitioning out of the education system, he pursued a career in supply chain where he found advancing success as a Nuclear Buyer for Dominion Power. He supported multiple facilities from offices in Richmond and Surry, VA. until he would later retire after 30 years of service.
Ike was an avid fisherman with a passion for recreation on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He also enjoyed traveling and exploring the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. He will be remembered most for his love of family, videography, unrivaled sense of humor, and eclectic tastes in music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Michelle H. Eichenberg; three sons, Alexander Eichenberg and his wife Gretchen, Don Heinrich "Kyle" Eichenberg, and Hartmut "Keith" Eichenberg and wife Michaela; a sister, Minna Louise Eichenberg; a brother, Fredrich Eichenberg; and two grandchildren, George and Brigitte Eichenberg.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com