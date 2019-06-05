Harvey E. Spiers, Jr., 95, of Early Drive passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was born on April 4, 1924 to the late Harvey E. Spiers, Sr. and Myrtle Phillips Spiers. Harvey was a 1941 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth, and a member of Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge No. 178 since 1951. Harvey served in the U. S. Army Air Force during World War II in the European, African, and Middle Eastern Theaters, attaining the rank of Sergeant as an Airplane Crew Chief. He served again in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War at Taegu Air Base, South Korea, as an Aircraft Mechanic at the rank of Staff Sergeant. After returning from Korea, Harvey worked in the Overhaul & Repair Department at Naval Air Station Norfolk, later called Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) Norfolk, where he served as an aircraft mechanic, aircraft examiner, planner & estimator, program manager, general foreman, and lastly as a Production Superintendent in the Engine Overhaul Division, Fuel Accessories Branch. He retired from NARF Norfolk in December 1979, after 33 years of Federal service. A general aviation enthusiast, Harvey flew light aircraft for many years as a licensed private pilot, and worked as a licensed Airframe & Powerplant mechanic in his retirement. As Harvey's health declined, he was cared for by the dedicated staff of Lake Prince Woods in Suffolk.Harvey was pre-deceased by his wife, Frances Curling Spiers and by his sister, Jeanne S. Dennis. He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Spiers and husband Paul Schuette of Silver Spring, MD; a son, Bradley â€œBradâ€ Spiers and wife Linda Walker of Fairfax, VA; sister-in-law, Eileen E. Adkins and her husband Mike of Portsmouth; granddaughter, Lauren R. Spiers; special niece and nephews, Crystal Kemppainen, Tim Kirkpatrick, Mike Adkins, Jr., Rick Dennis, Cheryl Marks, Patricia King, and Bruce Dennis ; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and extended family.A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:30-8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 515 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be offered at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary