|
|
Harvey Eugene Ragan, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 15, 2020. He was united in Holy Matrimony to his wife Janet on December 18, 1956. This 63 year union was blessed with 4 children. Harvey was born in Alabama and adventured into the world with the United States Military. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1953 to 1957. He then enlisted in the US Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer from 1959 to 1979.
Harvey is survived by his wife Janet Ragan; Daughters, Susan Walker, Mary Morgan and her husband Michael Morgan; Grandson, Myles Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by 2 Sons, Harvey (Gene) Ragan, Jr. and Michael Ragan; Mother, Mary Alice Ragan; Father, J. Ragan; and 11 siblings.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2020