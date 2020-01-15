|
|
Harvey Jay Whitley, 78, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Smithfield, NC to the late Earl and Ellen Whitley. He retired as a salesman from National Linen Service and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. He loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, gardening, family and friends. He is predeceased by his wife, Frances Rice Whitley.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Bridgeman and husband Barry; two granddaughters, Amanda Slatter and husband Andrew and Amy Stutts and husband Cullen; two great grandchildren, Henry Slatter and Jack Slatter; and a sister, Louise Pollard.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, January 17, at Pinecrest Baptist Church by the Rev. Reggie Hester. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Thursday from 6 - 8 P.M.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020