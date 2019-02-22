The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
757-455-2838
Harvey N. Pearce

Harvey N. Pearce Obituary
Harvey Nelson Pearce, 85, passed away at his home February 20, 2019, from this life into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, Rica Bradley and Orvis Pearce; and brother, E.O. Pearce.Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Shirley Sutton Pearce; two sons, Jeffrey K. Meekins (Lisa), and George F. Meekins (Michelle); and two grandsons; Evan and Jared Meekins.He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, was a member of Bayside Baptist Church, a Master Mason for over 60 years, an Army Veteran, a member of the Gideons of the Virginia Beach West Campus, and business owner of Highway & Industrial Equipment Company for over 50 years.He enjoyed golf, tennis, and traveling. Everyone is better having known him. He was a gentle, caring, giving Christian. A life well lived with a great sense of humor.With tearful eyes we watched him slowly fade away; it broke our hearts. God gave his â€œBESTâ€ when he gave us you. The family would like to express their thankfulness and gratitude to Sentara Hospice, especially Diana and Elaine. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10 AM, followed by a funeral services at 11 AM at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons of Virginia Beach West Campus, P.O. Box 61084, Virginia Beach, VA 23466-1084.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019
