On Sunday, August 9, 2020, our precious mother, Hattie M. Dunn Johnson Norvell, 93, gained her angel wings and entered the gates of heaven. She was a member of Deep Creek United Methodist Church, and always showed her love for the Lord. Her family was her greatest joy, along with cooking and helping others. Her faith sustained her many times throughout her life.
Hattie was predeceased by two husbands, Douglas T. Johnson and Eugene Norvell; two children, Thomas Elmer Johnson and Sharon Johnson Joyce; and one grandson, Allen Johnson, II. She is survived by her sons, Douglas T. Johnson, II (Christine) and Allen D. Johnson (Melinda); grandchildren, Doug, III (Michelle), Michael (Amye), Erin Klein (Christopher), Angela Hughes (Jason) and Ashley Reckline (Chris); 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Proffitt; brother, Alvin Dunn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11am at Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1633 Benefit Rd., Chesapeake. Family and friends may pay their respects at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake on Wednesday from 10-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army or a favorite charity
