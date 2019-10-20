|
|
Hattie Pearl Greene, 80, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She is predeceased and joining in heaven her parents, Acil Bancroft and Lucille Hill, her husband, Hubert Greene, Sr., her son Jerry Greene, Sr., 7 of her brothers and both sisters.
She is survived by her brothers, Joseph, Steven and Jack Bancroft; her children, Hubert Greene, Jr., Valerie Harrell, Theresa Bremer and Robert Greene; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation for Hattie on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11:30 AM -1:30 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Chesapeake followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019