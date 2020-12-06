Haywood Lee Knight Jr. passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Haywood was a retired longshoreman, lead singer of The Big Apple Band, and devoted fan of the Washington Football Team. Raised in Norfolk, Virginia, he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School where he was a star football player known as "Knight Train". He went on to play football for Norfolk State College. Haywood was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church; he served as a valued church and choir member.



Haywood was predeceased by his beloved parents, Haywood Lee Knight Sr. and Louise (Kearney) Knight and sister, Rae Dailey. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his former wife, Beatrice Knight and their children, Shelton Knight, Wendy Knight of Virginia Beach, VA, Tracy Williams (Carl) of Greenville, SC, and Dr. Stefanie Gray (James) of Virginia Beach, VA, four granddaughters, Cayla Williams, Kara Neely (Zachery) of Greenville, SC, Alaina Gray, and Nina Gray of Virginia Beach, VA, and a great granddaughter, Reese Neely of Greenville, SC. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Sadie Martin, former wife, Robin Knight, and stepsons, Daniel Long and Stacey Jones along with a host of relatives and friends.



The viewing and funeral will be held at Riddick Funeral Service. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a small funeral with very limited capacity will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. A livestream service will also be provided via Riddick Funeral Service. On Wednesday, December 9th, the family viewing will be held from 9am-11am; public viewing will be held 11am-4pm. A gravesite burial at Woodlawn Cemetery will be followed immediately after the service.



