Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Calvary Baptist Church
Haywood Porter, 90, passed away on Monday October 7, 2019. He was a faithful member of Second Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Irene Porter. He is survived by two sons, Timothy and Carmichael; one brother, Lawyer Porter of New York; two granddaughters, nine great-grandchildren; two goddaughters, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Hale Funeral Home. The home going service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Second Calvary Baptist Church. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
