Courtland - Hazel Bradshaw Railey died Nov. 12, 2019, in her Courtland home, The Yellow House.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1924, in Sedley, Va., to John Claudius Bradshaw Sr. and Ruth Scattergood Joyner Bradshaw. Her parents moved the family to Franklin, Va., when she was a toddler. She was educated at Franklin High School and Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., where she was president of her senior class and graduated with a degree in psychology.
During World War II, she worked as an assistant buyer for Thalhimers in Richmond, Va. In that city, she met her future husband, Richard Edward Railey Sr., who had just returned from the war. They married on June 14, 1947. For the rest of their lives, they were united in their love for their children and enjoyed many happy times with them and their many friends at The Yellow House, which Hazel's father built, and at their second home in Nags Head, N.C.
She was active on several community boards, including that of her church, Courtland United Methodist, and Rawls Museum Arts, an affiliate of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She was an artist and avid reader, enjoying books, several newspapers and The New Yorker. She survived several challenges in her life, meeting them with grace. She was committed to peace.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; her brother, John C. Bradshaw Jr.; and her husband. Surviving are her children, Richard Edward Railey Jr. and wife, Anne, of Courtland; Jo Beall of Portland, Ore.; Pamela Railey Merritt and husband, Rob, of Bluefield, W. Va.; John Railey and wife, Kathleen, of North Carolina; grandchildren, Richard Edward Railey III and wife, Katharine; Juliette Grummon-Beale and husband, Geoff; Benjamin Babb Railey and wife, Tamee; Molly Railey Fincher and husband, Bradley; Robert Charles Merritt III and wife, Ashley; and Caroline Bradshaw Merritt; and great-grandchildren, Danee Maren Railey; Jackson Davis Railey; Brantley Dean Fincher; Keagan Hailey Fincher; and Houston Fincher.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to their mother's caregivers, Lisa Wyche, Angie Turner, and Anne Cole.
The memorial service will be Friday at 5 p.m. at Courtland United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the home of Richard and Anne Railey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rawls Museum Arts or Courtland United Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019