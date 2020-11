Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Bland Coleman, 87, of Virginia Beach passed peacefully on November 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel C. Coleman. Helen is survived by her son, Tyrone Coleman; two grandchildren; one great grandson; a sister; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Cape Charles on Saturday, November 7, 2020: Viewing at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral at Noon. Arrangements by Gray's Funeral Home, Cape Charles, VA.



