Helen Bland Coleman, 87, of Virginia Beach passed peacefully on November 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel C. Coleman. Helen is survived by her son, Tyrone Coleman; two grandchildren; one great grandson; a sister; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Cape Charles on Saturday, November 7, 2020: Viewing at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral at Noon. Arrangements by Gray's Funeral Home, Cape Charles, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store