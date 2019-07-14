The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Tolerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Peacock Tolerton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Peacock Tolerton Obituary
Hazel Peacock Tolerton, 97, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 9, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born in Wenona, NC, County of Washington, daughter of the late Sylvester H. Peacock and Dora M. Neal. Hazel was raised in Portsmouth, VA, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. After high school she worked for Chesapeake and Potomac (C&P) Telephone Company until she met her future husband on a blind date. Hazel then devoted her life to her husband and family.

She survived Capt. Raymond C. Tolerton, Jr., USNA 1943. She outlived her first born son, Raymond C. Tolerton, III and is survived by her son, Rodney L. Tolerton and wife Becky , and daughter, Lisa T. Zobel. She is also survived by many grandchildren, Bree T. King and husband Paul, Russell L. Tolerton and wife Aubrey, Leigh T. Lovejoy and husband Tyler, W. Justin Zobel, Kerrie T. Klepfer and husband Scott, Jonathan K. Tolerton, E. Winn Tolerton, and Shelley Rae Smoot and husband James; and, five great grandchildren.

Hazel loved playing golf and was a member of Sewells Point Country Club. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 on Friday evening, July 19, 2019 at the Bayside Chapel at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach 23455.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or an organization of your choice
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Download Now