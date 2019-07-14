Hazel Peacock Tolerton, 97, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 9, 2019, surrounded by family.



She was born in Wenona, NC, County of Washington, daughter of the late Sylvester H. Peacock and Dora M. Neal. Hazel was raised in Portsmouth, VA, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. After high school she worked for Chesapeake and Potomac (C&P) Telephone Company until she met her future husband on a blind date. Hazel then devoted her life to her husband and family.



She survived Capt. Raymond C. Tolerton, Jr., USNA 1943. She outlived her first born son, Raymond C. Tolerton, III and is survived by her son, Rodney L. Tolerton and wife Becky , and daughter, Lisa T. Zobel. She is also survived by many grandchildren, Bree T. King and husband Paul, Russell L. Tolerton and wife Aubrey, Leigh T. Lovejoy and husband Tyler, W. Justin Zobel, Kerrie T. Klepfer and husband Scott, Jonathan K. Tolerton, E. Winn Tolerton, and Shelley Rae Smoot and husband James; and, five great grandchildren.



Hazel loved playing golf and was a member of Sewells Point Country Club. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 on Friday evening, July 19, 2019 at the Bayside Chapel at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach 23455.



A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or an organization of your choice Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019