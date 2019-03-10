The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Smoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Smoyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hazel Smoyer Obituary
81, of Bayonet Point, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1938, in Hallwood, Virgina to the late John and Hazel (Groton) Lankford. Hazel was a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Smoyer, Jr. Hazel is survived by her husband Robert Smoyer, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters; Catherine Martin, and Patsy Moran. Memorial service at Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge 509 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now