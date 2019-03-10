|
81, of Bayonet Point, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1938, in Hallwood, Virgina to the late John and Hazel (Groton) Lankford. Hazel was a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Smoyer, Jr. Hazel is survived by her husband Robert Smoyer, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters; Catherine Martin, and Patsy Moran. Memorial service at Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge 509 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019