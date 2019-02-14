Mr. Hazel Godfrey passed away in his home surrounded by his family.Hazel was born in New Hope, NC to John and Mary Godfrey. He graduated from Perquimanâ€™s High School in 1955 and hit the road running. He went to California to visit his brother and returned shortly thereafter to start working in Virginia. Hazel worked as a carpenter until he ventured out on his own to become a well-known, and respected custom building contractor. He never advertised, Hazelsâ€™ clients were always from â€œword of mouthâ€ and his clients span generations.Hazel was an active Deacon in the Church for many years and enjoyed greeting people at the doors on Sunday morning and enjoyed cooking with the Genesis class monthly.Hazel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth, daughter Lynne, son Mitchell and his grandchildren Jarrod and Shelby and great grandchildren, Gage, Morgan & Sydney, his brother George and sisters Aby and Sophia. He is preceded in death by a sister and six brothers.A memorial service, followed by a reception, will take place, Saturday, February 16, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 401 35th Street in Virginia Beach. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Godfreysâ€™ life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kidney Foundation. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary