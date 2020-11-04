Hazel Twisdale White, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully passed away in her home on Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 94 in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law. She was born to the late Elma and Jim Twisdale in Halifax, NC on April 19, 1926, and grew up calling her birth state God's country. She was the third child born after James and Mary Twisdale who have preceded her in death. Two brothers Charles and Harold Twisdale were born after Hazel, but Charles shortly died after his birth. Dr. Harold W. Twisdale survives her, and with his wife Jean resides in Charlotte, NC.



Hazel attended Peace College for her first two years and then transferred to Wake Forest University. She was an enthusiastic alumnus all of her long life. After graduating in 1947, Hazel moved to Richmond, VA and worked as a bank teller, and she was introduced to William Roy White, where they fell in love. They were married in Richmond on Jan. 13, 1951, and eventually had their daughter Diane.



The family of three moved to Virginia Beach into a housing development located next to Bayside Elementary School. Since her college degree had a teaching accreditation, Bayside was the school where Hazel began as a teacher and taught most of her 27-year career. It was during that time she met two other excellent teachers who joined her as the seventh grade team. They became wonderful friends and excellent teaching colleagues. These years were her favorite as an educator.



Hazel was president of many educational committees such as President of the Virginia Beach Education Association and District L. She was often called upon to take on supervisory positions at Bayside when needed. Later in her career, she was in charge of the Title 1 Program for a number of years. Most importantly, she was a supervising teacher for many student teachers, giving them the tools and experiences to become successful teachers.



Diane speaks of her mother as a loving and thoughtful parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent as well as a wonderful mother-in-law. She was called "Hey Hey" by her family, sometimes even by her friends. She adored her grandchildren and their husbands: Kimberly Garrison Lane married to Christopher Lane and Kristen Michelle Reece married to Matthew Reece, and she doted on Logan Matthew Reece, her great-grandson. But it was her love and meticulous care Hazel took of Diane's father that was amazing. He had diabetes for 20 years, and she never wavered while looking after him. Her husband Bill passed away at the age of 82. For thirteen years after his death, Hazel shared a home with Diane and her son-in-law John Garrison. She respected and loved John very much. Hazel is also survived by two nieces, one nephew, one grandniece and two grandnephews.



Hazel was a longtime member of Baylake United Methodist Church where she loved to attend. However, due to Covid-19, her family decided to have a small funeral with family attendance only. After a beautiful service, Hazel was honored and buried at Rosewood Memorial Park on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 next to her loving husband. After a long and productive life, Hazel died peacefully after she and Diane had finished a one-way conversation. Diane knows her mother heard every loving word. She will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Diabetes or Alzheimer's Associations.



