Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Hazel V. Mills

Hazel V. Mills Obituary
Hazel Virginia Mills, 99, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Duplin County, NC, to the late Robert and Blannie Marley. She was a member of Grassfield Baptist Church and is predeceased by her daughter, Betty Ruth Burchette; a son, Earl L. Mills; and a grandson, Kyle Gavin.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Gavin Renaud and husband Normand; two sons, Marvin J. Mills and wife Diann and Kenneth R. Mills and wife Shirley; a sister, Eunice Small; three brothers, James Ray Marley, Clyde Marley, and J.T. Marley; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and many great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Saturday, December 14, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Norman March and Rev. Jackie Allen. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 - 8 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
