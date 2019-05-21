Heather Joy Callahan, 42, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on May 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Heather was born in Minneapolis, MN to William John Miller and Bitsy Macklin Miller. She was a graduate of Southside Regional Fire Academy, Class 23, and retired after 15 years as a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Chesapeake Fire Department. She was also a member of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 2449.Heather is survived by her devoted husband of 13 years, Brian P. Callahan; mother, Bitsy M. House and her husband David; children, Kaila E. Callahan and Liam B. Callahan; sister, Shannon T. Tapp and her husband Bruce; nephew, Evan W. Tapp; mother-in-law, Carolyn L. Callahan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family would like to thank a very special friend, Chrisi Wright, for her love and care during this time.A funeral service to celebrate her life officiated by Chaplain Gary Paul of the Chesapeake Fire Department will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1p.m. at Deep Creek Baptist Church, 250 Mill Creek Pkwy. Chesapeake. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Camp Kesem at University of Richmond, FY 2019 (donate.kesem.org). Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.GoodnightI Love YouSweet DreamsDonâ€™t let the Bugga Bugs BiteLove You to the Moon and BackAlways and ForeverDream Infinity, Infinity Big Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 21, 2019